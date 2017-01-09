So sweet! Donald Glover thanked his young son while accepting the award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch his speech in the video above!

“I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible,” Glover, who won for Atlanta, said at the Beverly Hilton hotel. “So, thank you.”

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Back in October, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Community alum welcomed his first child with his girlfriend. She was photographed with a baby bump while grocery shopping with the actor in Hawaii in January 2016. (The names of Glover’s partner and son haven’t been revealed.)



Glover previously spoke about his child in the track “Baby Boy” off his third studio album, which he released under his stage name, Childish Gambino, in December.

“Tiny heart, tiny beat / Oh, thinkin' about the time we spent falling in love,” he sings. “Oh, cause I had my doubts, oh! / Don't take my baby boy / Don't take my pride and joy / I hope I stay close.”

Glover also spoke about his own dad on Sunday night. “I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed. So everybody in here is like magical to me," he told the star-studded crowd. “Every time I saw a movie or Disney movie or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, ‘Oh, magic is from people. We're the ones who kind of in a weird way tell a story or a lie to children so they do stuff that we never thought was possible.’ My dad used to tell me every day, 'You can do anything you want.' And I remember thinking as a kid in first grade, 'You're lying to me.' [And now I do] stuff and he's like, ‘I didn't think that was possible.’”

