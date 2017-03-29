It’s raining talking cats and dogs! Ellen DeGeneres’ animated comedy series Ellen’s Pet Dish premiered another episode on Wednesday, March 29, featuring Oprah Winfrey — or as the pets call her, “the Oprah.”

The digital series features DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi’s pets —dogs Wolf, Mabel, Augie and Kid, and cats Chairman, George and Charlie — as they react to the most memorable celebrity interviews from DeGeneres’ daily show.

The animals had a lot to say about “the Oprah” and her relationship with their owner, who happened to live near Winfrey at the time of the October 2015 interview. After DeGeneres thanked the former talk show host for sharing her home-grown vegetables, the pets erupted in comedic criticism.

“What’s the point of being friends with a billionaire if they’re going to bring you vegetables? Bring us an iPad,” Mabel, the grey poodle complained.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“She used to give away cars, now she’s giving away basil,” one of the cats added, prompting Wolf, a white maltese-poodle mix to imitate Winfrey’s famous giveaway: “You’re getting basil, and you’re getting basil! Everybody’s getting basil!”

Winfrey’s love for vegetables wasn’t the only thing the animals commented on. Stedman Graham, Winfrey’s longtime boyfriend, was another easy target for the furry friends after Winfrey mentioned how much Graham likes the apples that come from the apple tree DeGeneres gave them.

“When’s the last time anybody’s seen Stedman?” Mabel asked.

“I think she keeps him locked in a tower,” a cat jokingly replied.

