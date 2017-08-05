Eric McCormack: Will Is Going to Be Dating in 'Will & Grace' Revival

Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty Images

Although Will & Grace's 2006 series finale ended with Eric McCormack's character, Will, welcoming a son with his partner Vincent (Bobby Cannavale), in the forthcoming revival series, Will is once again playing the field.

"He's got a little bit more self-confidence and that's going to leave some very interesting dating things," McCormack, 54, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, August 3. "For anyone who says, 'is Will going to date?' Yes!"

The actor notes that the cast and crew of the beloved series are aware that they're leaving major plot holes behind in the transition to the new series. "We'd done a finale that not only answered the questions, but made it impossible," he said. "People saw that election video and what people responded to wasn't just how funny that video was, but how the show looks the same and feels the same. And we went, 'oh that's true! So why are we stuck with this ending that we gave it when we don't have to be?'"

Fans of the series, which also stars Debra Messing as Grace, Megan Mullally as Karen and Sean Hayes as Jack, will see the hilarious foursome transition into middle-aged life. "Will is more comfortable than, let's say, Jack is. I don't think Jack is comfortable aging into a middle aged gay man," McCormack said. "He doesn't know what to do with middle aged gay. Will does. He's a lawyer, he knows how to dress, he's had his own apartment for a long time. He's very comfortable I think. Not to the point of not being funny anymore, but I think it's a new angle."

He adds: "We're not here to reinvent this wheel. We're going to give it a coat of paint and that's it."

