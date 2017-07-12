ESPYs 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A celebration of excellence! Top athletes and celebrities are gathering on Wednesday, July 12, to commemorate the past year in sports at the 2017 ESPY Awards. Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning hosts the show's 25th anniversary.
Former first lady Michelle Obama will honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her role in creating the Special Olympics.
Check out the complete list of nominees below, and refresh the page during the show to see who won!
Best Championship Performance
Tom Brady, NFL
Shay Knighten, WCWS
Deshaun Watson, CFB National Championship
Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA
Laurie Hernandez, Olympic gymnastics
Aaron Judge, MLB
Dak Prescott, NFL
Christian Pulisic, U.S. soccer
Best Record-Breaking Performance
Bill Belichick sets the record for most Super Bowl wins by a coach
Michael Phelps extends his record for most Olympic gold medals
Diana Taurasi breaks the WNBA career scoring record
Russell Westbrook sets the NBA record for most triple-doubles in a season
Best Upset
Clemson defeats Alabama, CFB National Championship
Denis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian Open second round
Mississippi State defeats Conneticut, NCAAW Final Four
Best Game
Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7
Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl 51
Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open final
Best Comeback Athlete
Matt Bush, MLB
Roger Federer, tennis
Jordy Nelson, NFL
Candace Parker, WNBA
Best Team
Chicago Cubs, MLB
Clemson Tigers, CFB
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL
New England Patriots, NFL
South Carolina Gamecocks, women’s NCAA basketball
U.S. women’s gymnastics
Best Athlete
Male
Sidney Crosby, NHL
Kris Bryant, MLB
Michael Phelps, Olympic swimming
Russell Westbrook, NBA
Female
Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Olympic swimming
Candace Parker, WNBA
Serena Williams, tennis
International
Canelo Alvarez, boxing
Usain Bolt, Olympic track & field
Katinka Hosszu, swimming
Conor McGregor, MMA
Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer
Best Player
NFL
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
MLB
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
NHL
Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
NBA
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurrs
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
WNBA
Tina Charles, New York Liberty
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
MLS
Andre Blake, Philadephia Union
Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC
Matt Hedges, FC Dallas
David Villa, New York City FC
Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls
Best College Athlete
Male
Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer
Frank Mason, Kansas basketball
Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse
Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling
Deshaun Watson, Clemson football
Female
Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball
Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball
Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer
Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball
Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacross
Best Tennis Player
Male
Roger Federer
Andy Murray
Rafael Nadal
Stan Wawrinka
Female
Angelique Kerber
Jelena Ostapenko
Monica Puig
Serena Williams
Best Golfer
Male
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Rory McIlroy
Henrik Stenson
Female
In Gee Chun
Ariya Jutanugarn
Lydia Ko
So Yeon Ryu
Lexi Thompson
Best Action Sports Athlete
Male
Oystein Braaten, ski
John John Florence, surf
Nyjah Huston, skateboard
Mark McMorris, snowboard
Female
Lacey Baker, skateboard
Anna Gasser, snowboard
Kelly Sildaru, ski
Tyler Wright, surf
Best Athlete with a Disability
Male
Will Groulx, cycling
Mike Minor, snowboarding
Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball
Brad Snyder, swimming
Roderick Townsend, track & field
Female
Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing
Tatyana McFadden, track & field
Becca Meyers, swimming
Shawn Morelli, cycling
Grace Norman, triathlon
Best U.S. Olympic Athlete
Male
Ashton Eaton, decathlon
Ryan Murphy, swimming
Michael Phelps, swimming
Kyle Snyder, wrestling
Female
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Allyson Felix, track & field
Katie Ledecky, swimming
Simone Manual, swimming
Best Driver
Ron Capps, NHRA
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR
Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR
Best Fighter
Terence Crawford, boxing
Gennady Golovkin, boxing
Demetrious Johnson, MMA
Conor McGregor, MMA
Andre Ward, boxing
Best Jockey
Javier Castellano
Mike E. Smith
John Velasquez
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Francois Lavoie
EJ Tackett
