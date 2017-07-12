ESPYs 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A celebration of excellence! Top athletes and celebrities are gathering on Wednesday, July 12, to commemorate the past year in sports at the 2017 ESPY Awards. Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning hosts the show's 25th anniversary.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her role in creating the Special Olympics.

Check out the complete list of nominees below, and refresh the page during the show to see who won!

Best Championship Performance

Tom Brady, NFL

Shay Knighten, WCWS

Deshaun Watson, CFB National Championship

Kevin Durant, NBA Finals



Best Breakthrough Athlete

Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA

Laurie Hernandez, Olympic gymnastics

Aaron Judge, MLB

Dak Prescott, NFL

Christian Pulisic, U.S. soccer



Best Record-Breaking Performance

Bill Belichick sets the record for most Super Bowl wins by a coach

Michael Phelps extends his record for most Olympic gold medals

Diana Taurasi breaks the WNBA career scoring record

Russell Westbrook sets the NBA record for most triple-doubles in a season



Best Upset

Clemson defeats Alabama, CFB National Championship

Denis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian Open second round

Mississippi State defeats Conneticut, NCAAW Final Four



Best Game

Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7

Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl 51

Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open final



Best Comeback Athlete

Matt Bush, MLB

Roger Federer, tennis

Jordy Nelson, NFL

Candace Parker, WNBA



Best Team

Chicago Cubs, MLB

Clemson Tigers, CFB

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL

New England Patriots, NFL

South Carolina Gamecocks, women’s NCAA basketball

U.S. women’s gymnastics



Best Athlete

Male

Sidney Crosby, NHL

Kris Bryant, MLB

Michael Phelps, Olympic swimming

Russell Westbrook, NBA

Female

Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Olympic swimming

Candace Parker, WNBA

Serena Williams, tennis



International

Canelo Alvarez, boxing

Usain Bolt, Olympic track & field

Katinka Hosszu, swimming

Conor McGregor, MMA

Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer



Best Player

NFL

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons



MLB

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels



NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs



NBA

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurrs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder



WNBA

Tina Charles, New York Liberty

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks



MLS

Andre Blake, Philadephia Union

Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC

Matt Hedges, FC Dallas

David Villa, New York City FC

Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls





Best College Athlete

Male

Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer

Frank Mason, Kansas basketball

Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse

Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling

Deshaun Watson, Clemson football



Female

Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball

Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer

Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacross



Best Tennis Player

Male

Roger Federer

Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka



Female

Angelique Kerber

Jelena Ostapenko

Monica Puig

Serena Williams





Best Golfer

Male

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Henrik Stenson



Female

In Gee Chun

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lydia Ko

So Yeon Ryu

Lexi Thompson



Best Action Sports Athlete

Male

Oystein Braaten, ski

John John Florence, surf

Nyjah Huston, skateboard

Mark McMorris, snowboard

Female

Lacey Baker, skateboard

Anna Gasser, snowboard

Kelly Sildaru, ski

Tyler Wright, surf



Best Athlete with a Disability

Male

Will Groulx, cycling

Mike Minor, snowboarding

Steve Serio, wheelchair basketball

Brad Snyder, swimming

Roderick Townsend, track & field



Female

Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing

Tatyana McFadden, track & field

Becca Meyers, swimming

Shawn Morelli, cycling

Grace Norman, triathlon





Best U.S. Olympic Athlete

Male

Ashton Eaton, decathlon

Ryan Murphy, swimming

Michael Phelps, swimming

Kyle Snyder, wrestling



Female

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Allyson Felix, track & field

Katie Ledecky, swimming

Simone Manual, swimming



Best Driver

Ron Capps, NHRA

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR

Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar

Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR



Best Fighter

Terence Crawford, boxing

Gennady Golovkin, boxing

Demetrious Johnson, MMA

Conor McGregor, MMA

Andre Ward, boxing



Best Jockey

Javier Castellano

Mike E. Smith

John Velasquez



Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Francois Lavoie

EJ Tackett



