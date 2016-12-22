Not their girl anymore. A new version of Fifth Harmony’s latest single “That’s My Girl” — without ex-member Camila Cabello’s voice — has made its way online. And yes, Harmonizers, the track sounds so different without the budding solo star’s distinctive vocals.

With Cabello’s high-pitched ad-libs and spirited riffs completely erased, Lauren Jauregui’s sexy, husky tone shines bright on the tune’s pre-chorus — which the two girls previously sang together. “You've been down before / You've been hurt before,” Jauregui, 20, sings on her own. “You got up before / You'll be good to go, good to go.”



Not long after the updated version of “That’s My Girl” circulated on the internet, fans took to social media to sound off on Cabello’s absence from the song — which is the third single off of 5H’s second studio album, 7/27, released back in March.



“That’s my girl without Camila sounds so good!” one Fifth Harmony devotee wrote, while another enthused: “I just listened to a version of That’s My Girl without Camila’s parts and it sounds incredible. What the hell?”



“THIS IS SO F--KING BANGING YOU CAN HEAR LAUREN,” an excited fan raved. “THATS F--KING FANTASTIC.”

As previously reported, the girl group issued a statement on Monday, December 19, saying Cabello’s reps had informed them she’d quit. Not long after, the “Bad Things” singer said she was “shocked” by their words, and claimed the remaining four members — Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Jauregui — were very much aware of her plan to exit, because they’d had “much needed conversations about the future.”



In response, the remaining girls in the band — who were all put together by Simon Cowell on season 2 of The X Factor in 2012 — issued a lengthier statement via social media, countering Cabello’s account.



“The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the “Worth It” singers wrote, adding that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and ditched meetings meant to discuss the future of the band.



Listen to “That’s My Girl” (sans Cabello) above.

