These two have Us blushing! A new teaser for Fifty Shades Darker dropped on Saturday, January 28, and it’s the film’s raciest preview yet. Check out some very naughty — and very NSFW — moments in the clip above.



In the sneak peek, BDSM enthusiasts Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) go out to dinner for what seems like a typical date night. However, Mr. Grey turns up the heat when he silently asks Anastasia to take off her underwear mid-meal. She obliges and, naturally, it really turns him on.



After Christian pays the check, the couple exit the restaurant and make their way to a crowded elevator. When inside, the sex-obsessed businessman bends down to tie his shoe — and then casually slips his hand underneath Anastasia’s dress as he stands back up.



Given the recent college grad’s heavy breathing and euphoric facial expressions, it’s pretty obvious what Christian’s hand is up to. During the provocative scene, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” plays until the elevator doors open, Christian removes his hand and Anastasia smiles as if nothing ever happened.

Despite her sexy performance as Anastasia, Johnson, 27, recently revealed that she is happy to leave all of the kinky sex scenes she’s filmed for the Fifty Shades trilogy in the past.

“It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff," she told Glamour UK for their March 2017 cover story. "And maybe they will be sexy [projects], or maybe they will be the complete opposite. But I do know that I’m ready to move on.”

Watch the teaser above. Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Valentine’s Day weekend.



