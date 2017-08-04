Halle Berry Reveals What Malia Obama Was Like as a PA

Halle Berry is totally fangirling over Malia Obama.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, on Thursday, August 3, the actress, 50, finally revealed what it was like to have the former first daughter as a production assistant on the set of the CBS show Extant.

“She was fantastic. She was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman,” she said about working with former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter back in 2014. “Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! She was amazing.”

While a PA is usually expected to help the cast and crew with tasks like fetching coffee, Berry admits that being part of the first family didn’t stop Obama, 19, from doing her job.

“I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing. She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do and I had wild respect for her for that,” the Kidnap actress continued. “But everybody couldn’t really see her as a PA. Although she tried and tried to be one, we just couldn’t really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one."

The star also joked saying that instead of asking for a beverage, she was tempted to ask if they could get Obama’s famous parents on the phone.

Berry's former Extant costar, Camryn Manheim has also talked about working with Malia.

“I can tell you that [Malia] is graceful, and lovely, and just charming and delightful. She's pretty remarkable. I mean, they are a remarkable family,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. "When you get hoisted into the spotlight like that, and you grow up under the scrutiny of everybody, and to come out being so charming and in charge of herself, with so much poise, it's beautiful.”

Manheim, 56, added: "Any parent would look at her and be proud."

