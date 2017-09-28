The gang is back together! After 11 years, Will & Grace is set to return and Us Weekly caught up with one of the show’s stars, Harry Connick Jr., who told Us what it was really like getting back on set. Watch the video above!

Connick Jr. will reprise his role as Leo, Grace’s (Debra Messing) husband, and will make his first appearance in the fourth episode of the reboot.

“To be totally honest, aside from the fact that it was incredible, it was one of the weirdest experiences of my life,” Connick Jr. told Us about getting back on set. “Because everything is exactly the same.”

And he wasn’t kidding; literally everything was how production left it back in 2006.

“The watercooler is in the same place, the desk is in the same place, same people,” explained the talk-show host, who was recently honored as one of Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorker’s. “It’s just everyone is 10 or 11 years older, so it was really a wild experience.”

When the show left off in 2006 Grace and Leo, who plays a doctor on the show, were back together after an on-and-off romance and raising their daughter, Lila, in Brooklyn, New York. However, Connick Jr. couldn’t reveal the state of their current relationship.

Andrew Eccles/NBC

“I don’t even know what kind of doctor I am on the show they never actually told me,” Connick Jr. told Us. “I would love to find out.”

One thing Connick Jr. does know is that the show “is even better” than the original and “it’s just hilarious.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

