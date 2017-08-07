Tyler Henry was only 2 years old when the series finale of Family Matters aired in 1998, so it may not come as a huge surprise that he doesn't know who Jaleel White is. In Us Weekly's first look exclusive sneak peek of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant medium comes face-to-face with the actor behind Steve Urkel.

"This is embarrassing, but I don't even recognize you," Henry, 21, admits to White, 40, before placing his hand over his face to stifle his laughter.

"Don't worry about that part. We'll talk about that later," the actor responds. "It gives me joy that you don't know who I am."

In the clip, Henry nearly leaves White speechless when he channels a woman whose name includes "Elle," who turns out to be the former child star's late Family Matters costar and ex-girlfriend Michelle Thomas.

"You've got to be messing with me, dawg. C'mon man, you've got to be Googling this stuff before you come in here," the Dancing With the Stars season 14 alum says with a laugh. "You're talking about Michelle Thomas. She was my old costar from Family Matters, and she died of stomach cancer. Quickly. She had a lot of friends in the music industry."

Wiping tears from his eyes, White jokes, "You 'bout to get me meme'd up on Instagram. Wow!"

Thomas, who also starred on The Cosby Show and The Young and the Restless, died at the age of 30 in December 1998, just one year after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

