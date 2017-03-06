They were ready to dance, dance, dance, dance! Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were just some of the biggest names to attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, March 5.
Timberlake, 36, came out victorious as he won Song of the Year for his Trolls theme song, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Other big wins included Adele for Best Female Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber for Best Male Artist of the Year and Bruno Mars, who received the coveted Innovator Award. (Sadly, Adele and Bieber were not in attendance.)
"We've come a long way. We used to play in bars not too far away from here, 200-seater rooms. You see these guys in the videos, you see these guys in the Super Bowl. This is my family right here," Mars, 31, said during his acceptance speech.
"I do this all for you guys. You guys make me want to be a better songwriter, a better performer, a better entertainer. Innovator is a very heavy word [and] I'm so honored," the four-time Grammy winner continued. "It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started. So, buckle up. I don’t know where we’re going yet but we're going — keep up!"
See the complete list of winners below, which are determined by the network's listeners:
Innovator Award
Bruno Mars
Best Tour
Coldplay
Song of the Year
** "Can't Stop The Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
**Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
**Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
**twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
**"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Bored to Death" - blink-182
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Ride" - twenty one pilots
"Trouble" - Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
**twenty one pilots
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
Rock Song of the Year
**"Bang Bang" - Green Day
"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Take Me Down" – The Pretty Reckless
"The Devil's Bleeding Crown" – Volbeat
"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
**Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year
"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood
"Snapback" - Old Dominion
**"Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley
"T-Shirt" - Thomas Rhett
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
**Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Dance Song of the Year
**"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
**The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared
"Controlla" – Drake
"For Free" - DJ Khaled featuring Drake
**"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
"Panda" - Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
**Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
**"Needed Me" – Rihanna
"Exchange" - Bryson Tiller
"No Limit" - Usher featuring Young Thug
"Sorry" – Beyoncé
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
**The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year
"Ay Mi Dios" - IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
"De Pies A Cabeza" - Mana featuring Nicky Jam
**"Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
"La Carretera" - Prince Royce
"Ya Me Enteré" - Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
**Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
"Amor Del Bueno" - Calibre 50
"Cicatrices" - Regulo Caro
"Me Está Gustando" - Banda Los Recoditos
"¿Por Qué Terminamos?" - Gerardo Ortiz
**"Solo Con Verte" - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Banda Los Recoditos
**Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
**The Strumbellas
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
Best New Country Artist
**Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
**Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist
**CNCO
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist
**Bryson Tiller
Belly
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist
**Joss Favela
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
La Séptima Banda
Best New Pop Artist
**The Chainsmokers
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
ZAYN
Producer of the Year
**Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Best Lyrics
**"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber
"7 Years" - Lukas Graham
"Came Here to Forget" - Blake Shelton
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele
"Too Good" – Drake featuring Rihanna
"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration
"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
**"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song
"All I Ask" - Bruno Mars
**"Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony
"Fast Car" - Justin Bieber
"Hands to Myself" – DNCE
"Here" - Shawn Mendes
"How Will I Know" - Ariana Grande
"Love on the Brain" - Kelly Clarkson
"Purple Rain" - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
"Sound of Silence" – Disturbed
"Too Good" - Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie
**"Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
"Falling for You" - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video
**"Pillowtalk" – ZAYN
"Can't Stop the Feeling!*" - Justin Timberlake
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Formation" – Beyoncé
"Hasta El Amanecer" - Nicky Jam
"Heathens" - twenty one pilots
"Hymn for the Weekend" – Coldplay
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner
"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake
"Work From Home" - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
