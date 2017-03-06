They were ready to dance, dance, dance, dance! Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran were just some of the biggest names to attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, March 5.

Timberlake, 36, came out victorious as he won Song of the Year for his Trolls theme song, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Other big wins included Adele for Best Female Artist of the Year, Justin Bieber for Best Male Artist of the Year and Bruno Mars, who received the coveted Innovator Award. (Sadly, Adele and Bieber were not in attendance.)

"We've come a long way. We used to play in bars not too far away from here, 200-seater rooms. You see these guys in the videos, you see these guys in the Super Bowl. This is my family right here," Mars, 31, said during his acceptance speech.

"I do this all for you guys. You guys make me want to be a better songwriter, a better performer, a better entertainer. Innovator is a very heavy word [and] I'm so honored," the four-time Grammy winner continued. "It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started. So, buckle up. I don’t know where we’re going yet but we're going — keep up!"

See the complete list of winners below, which are determined by the network's listeners:

Innovator Award

Bruno Mars

Best Tour

Coldplay

Song of the Year

** "Can't Stop The Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

"Stressed Out" - twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year

**Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

**Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

**twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

**"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Bored to Death" - blink-182

"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Ride" - twenty one pilots

"Trouble" - Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

**twenty one pilots

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

Rock Song of the Year

**"Bang Bang" - Green Day

"Dark Necessities" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Take Me Down" – The Pretty Reckless

"The Devil's Bleeding Crown" – Volbeat

"The Sound Of Silence" - Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year

**Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year

"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood

"Snapback" - Old Dominion

**"Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley

"T-Shirt" - Thomas Rhett

"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

**Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Dance Song of the Year

**"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

**The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

"All The Way Up" - Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared

"Controlla" – Drake

"For Free" - DJ Khaled featuring Drake

**"One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

"Panda" - Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

**Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year

**"Needed Me" – Rihanna

"Exchange" - Bryson Tiller

"No Limit" - Usher featuring Young Thug

"Sorry" – Beyoncé

"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

**The Weeknd

Usher

Latin Song of the Year

"Ay Mi Dios" - IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

"De Pies A Cabeza" - Mana featuring Nicky Jam

**"Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

"La Carretera" - Prince Royce

"Ya Me Enteré" - Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

**Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

"Amor Del Bueno" - Calibre 50

"Cicatrices" - Regulo Caro

"Me Está Gustando" - Banda Los Recoditos

"¿Por Qué Terminamos?" - Gerardo Ortiz

**"Solo Con Verte" - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Banda Los Recoditos

**Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

**The Strumbellas

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

Best New Country Artist

**Kelsea Ballerini

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

**Chance The Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist

**CNCO

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist

**Bryson Tiller

Belly

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist

**Joss Favela

Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

La Séptima Banda

Best New Pop Artist

**The Chainsmokers

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

ZAYN

Producer of the Year

**Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics

**"Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

"7 Years" - Lukas Graham

"Came Here to Forget" - Blake Shelton

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele

"Too Good" – Drake featuring Rihanna

"You Should Be Here" - Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

**"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song

"All I Ask" - Bruno Mars

**"Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony

"Fast Car" - Justin Bieber

"Hands to Myself" – DNCE

"Here" - Shawn Mendes

"How Will I Know" - Ariana Grande

"Love on the Brain" - Kelly Clarkson

"Purple Rain" - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

"Sound of Silence" – Disturbed

"Too Good" - Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie

**"Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

"Falling for You" - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video

**"Pillowtalk" – ZAYN

"Can't Stop the Feeling!*" - Justin Timberlake

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"Formation" – Beyoncé

"Hasta El Amanecer" - Nicky Jam

"Heathens" - twenty one pilots

"Hymn for the Weekend" – Coldplay

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" - Mike Posner

"Side to Side" - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

"This Is What You Came For" - Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

"Work From Home" - Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

