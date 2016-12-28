The journey continues … into 26! To ring in her Wednesday, December 21, birthday, Bachelor in Paradise’s Izzy Goodkind rallied together Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, Olivia Caridi, Robby Hayes, Sharleen Joynt, Caila Quinn and Leah Block for a weekendlong celebration in NYC.

“I look back on this past year and see how much I have done and who I have met through The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise,” the Kate Spade graphic designer, who originally vied for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of the ABC series, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “These people have become lifelong friends, and to say it's through this whole experience is amazing! I am so lucky and couldn't be happier."



The festivities began Saturday, December 17, at the Garret East bar and continued at Union Square’s sports lounge Sidebar on Sunday, December 18. Using the app PhotoSesh — think: Uber for professional photographers — she was able to capture every, er, rosy moment.



“It was an incredible weekend filled with old friends and new! I was so happy to have my closest Bachelor family there as well,” says the NYC resident. “I felt so loved. It was an amazing night."

And unlike the dating competition where everyone met, this Bachelor fete had no drama. (Don’t fret: There was champagne!)

“Izzy had it all set up and each bar went above and beyond to take care of us,” Hayes, the runner-up on Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s season, tells Us. “We all enjoyed each other's company and were able to pick up right where we left off the last time we hung out!"



