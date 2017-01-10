Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (R) attend the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tick tock! Justin Theroux left the 2017 Golden Globes early to spend time with a very special person — his wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The Girl on the Train actor, 45, revealed his other plans for the night when he briefly celebrated at HBO's afterparty at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 8.

"I'm actually trying to get home," Theroux told Entertainment Tonight at the bash. "I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them."

The Leftovers star attended the lavish affair solo to present the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category with Anna Kendrick. The award ended up going to The Night Manager's Tom Hiddleston.

"It's the first time I've come to the show and have not done the red carpet," Theroux explained to ET. "I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing, where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door. And you're not really prepared for the size of the event and all the energy in the room. So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There's a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on."

Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, also dropped by amid his divorce case with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. The Allied actor, 53, made a surprise appearance at the Globes to introduce the drama Moonlight to the star-studded crowd.

