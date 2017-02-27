Hey there! Justin Timberlake photobombed Emma Stone's red carpet interview moments before the 2017 Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26. Watch the hilarious interaction in the video above, and follow Us Weekly's Oscars live blog for all the highlights from the show!



While the La La Land actress, 28, was chatting with Vanity Fair's Krista Smith during ABC's red carpet coverage, the "Mirrors" singer, 36, snuck up behind her and showed off his pearly whites for the camera. Stone didn't appear to notice at first, but turned around and spotted him seconds later as Timberlake tried to run away with his wife, Jessica Biel.

"Who are these people?!" Stone, clad in a stunning gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown, quipped. Smith jokingly shouted, "Security!"

Naturally, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts about the adorable interaction between the Friends With Benefits costars. "Justin Timberlake photobombing Emma Stone on red carpet is way more fun than this interview," one Twitter user joked. Another viewer added, "Justin Timberlake photobombed Emma Stone at the #Oscars. There, apparently, is enough room on the red carpet for all that cool."



Timberlake, who looked dapper in a Tom Ford suit, also adorably photobombed Biel, 34, on the red carpet as she posed for photographers.



The 10-time Grammy winner opened the Oscars with an energetic performance of his hit Trolls song "Can't Stop the Feeling!," which is nominated for Best Original Song against La La Land's "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and Jim: The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair."



