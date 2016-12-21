Au revoir to the 2017 tour! Kanye West has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour following his meltdown, TMZ reports.

The 39-year-old rapper’s team contacted concert promoter Live Nation to let the company know that the second leg, which included Paris, the U.K. and Germany, had been called off, according to TMZ. The website reports that the decision not to move forward with the 2017 stops wasn’t problematic because no dates were set and no tickets were sold.



As previously reported, West canceled the 21 remaining dates of the U.S. leg of his Saint Pablo tour November 21 after cutting a Sacramento concert short following a lengthy rant against Beyoncé, Jay Z and Hillary Clinton.



The same day, the “Famous” rapper had a breakdown at his trainer Harley Pasternak’s home and was admitted to the hospital. He completed a nine-day stint at UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for extreme exhaustion and what West’s physician Michael Farzam called an episode of “temporary psychosis."



Sources told Us Weekly that West was stressed over work, including the Saint Pablo tour, and was struggling to cope with the aftermath of his wife Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in early October.



His hospitalization and her robbery incident have put additional stress on their marriage. “She wants a divorce,” a Kardashian pal previously told Us. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs, but she’s felt trapped for a while.”

According to the friend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, won’t make any decisions until West is fully recovered. After his release from the hospital, the Yeezy fashion designer was receiving outpatient treatment.



The “Fade” rapper been spotted out and about on several occasions posthospitalization. He stepped out with Kardashian at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi December 18. He also had a brief, talked-about meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at NYC’s Trump Tower December 13. West later tweeted that they discussed “multicultural issues,” including “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums and violence in Chicago.”



