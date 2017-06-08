Kanye West is officially 40! The Kardashian clan took to social media Wednesday morning to celebrate Kanye West on his special day.

Momager Kris Jenner was the first to post to Instagram, sharing a collage of memories with the Famous singer, who she calls, “my son.” Jenner, 61, praised the Yeezy designer for being “an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much.”

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much... you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives....I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The Kardashian matriarch continued raving about her son-in-law. “You bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives,” she shared. “I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love.”

Kim Kardashian also expressed her love and gratitude for her husband of three years.

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much!” gushed the reality star, who married the Grammy winner in 2014. “You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you.”

The couple share two children — North, 3, and Saint, 18 months — and would like to have a third. Khloe Kardashian stepped up to be a surrogate for her sister, who may be unable to carry a pregnancy again, but as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Khloe, 32, worries that she may have trouble carrying a child.



Khloe also gave a birthday shout to West, tweeting, "Happy birthday to this legend!!!” In a post on her website, she added: “Happy birthday to THE Kanye West! I’m so happy that you’re a part of our family. Thank you for being such a good hubby to Kim and an amazing father.”

Happy Birthday to this legend!!! https://t.co/jq0weVC5Lg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2017

West’s sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian also wished him a happy birthday, tweeting a new post from her website and revealing her favorite songs by the rapper.

Keep checking back to see how the other members of the Kardashian—Jenner family are honoring West!

