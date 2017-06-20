A familiar face is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital! Kim Raver, who starred on Grey’s Anatomy from seasons six through eight, will reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman in the upcoming fourteenth season, Deadline reports.



Teddy was last seen on the show when she was dramatically fired by her longtime friend Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in a loving move to get her to take her dream job at a military hospital. Though Raver will be returning for a guest arc, it is not clear how many episodes her story line will last.

The 24 alum’s character has not appeared physically since her exit, but was named-checked at the end of season 13. When Owen’s sister Megan, who was previously presumed dead after going MIA while serving as a U.S. Army surgeon, was found alive and transported to Teddy’s hospital, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) briefly spoke with Teddy on the phone.

Teddy isn’t the first character making a comeback on the show. In October 2016, Tessa Ferrer returned as Leah Murphy, a former surgical resident who had a previously bumpy relationship with the staff, and Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd has appeared in flashback sequences.

Though fans have typically welcomed back returning characters in any capacity, many viewers were outraged to see Derek appear on screen after Dempsey’s shocking exit from the drama after 11 seasons. Following the show’s November 10, 2016, episode, which featured glimpses of Dempsy’s character, many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with McDreamy's reappearance. “I hate the fact that #GreysAnatomy keeps reminding me that i will never fully recover from Derek's death,” one user wrote, while another added, "#greysanatomy why would you do that to me??? im trying to find closure with Derek Sheperd's death not hope ."

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC Thursdays this fall.

