Kim Zolciak is excited about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While chatting with Us Weekly at the Kentucky Derby Day Party event at Empire City Casino in Yonkers on May 5, the Don’t Be Tardy star revealed she’s indeed in negotiations to return to the Bravo series. (A source previously confirmed to Us that Zolciak will be returning to RHOA, just not full time.)



“I am in negotiations, but not full time,” Zolciak told Us, adding that she can’t be full time because of her commitment to her spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy.

“I mean, I have fun. It's a different vibe and I'm not pregnant anymore like I was, so it's a little different now when we're all kind of in different places,” Zolciak said of her interest in returning to the show, which launched her reality tv career. “I mean, I had a really good time seeing everybody at Sheree's housewarming. Well, most of them.”

As previously reported, the mom of six, who left the show in 2013 after five seasons, reunited with the ladies at Sheree Whitfield’s party for Chateau Sheree in the season 9 finale. That opened the door for a return in season 10.

“It will be in a smaller role,” an insider previously told Us of Zolciak’s involvement.

There is a void to fill though: As previously reported, Phaedra Parks won’t be returning next season following the explosive reunion finale earlier this week.



