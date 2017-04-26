Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

She’s baaack! Kim Zolciak is returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta, Us Weekly can confirm. The Don’t Be Tardy star will be back on the series for its 10th season.



According to a source, however, Kim, 38, won’t be a full-time housewife. “It will be in a smaller role,” the insider tells Us, adding that a majority of details are still to be determined, including how many episodes the Bravo star will appear in.

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo

Zolciak, who shares six kids with husband Kroy Biermann, first made a name for herself on the hit reality show when it debuted in 2008. She left the series in 2012 during its fifth season to star in her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

TMZ was first to break the news.

Tell Us: Are you excited for Kim’s return?

