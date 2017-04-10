On the Sunday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian went on her first public outing since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October. The pressure ended up getting to her, but that was far from the only anxious moment of the episode.



Public Displays of Affected

For her first post-robbery outing, Kim chose one of husband Kanye West's concerts. Momager Kris Jenner saw Kim and asked if she was wearing a shirt with nothing under it again, and Kim admitted she still had no energy to get all the way dressed.

Though she had fun before the show, once Kim got out into the audience, she felt overwhelmed by the pressure of so many people looking to see how the trauma was affecting her. She got so anxious over-thinking whether she should smile or not that she ran backstage and spent the rest of the show there. Clearly, she wasn’t ready to get back out there.

This episode featured an interaction between the family and Katy Perry, of all people. If Kim’s way of keeping her infamous Taylor Swift feud fresh is bringing the pop star's rumored nemesis out for an inexplicable KUWTK appearance, it doesn’t totally surprise Us.

Later, the Kimoji entrepreneur told mom Kris that she didn’t want to go to an event honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Kris told her it would look “odd” if she didn’t show up, but Kim wasn’t sure she could handle going in public again.

The Whine, the Wine and the "Why?"

At Kendall Jenner's 21st birthday, Caitlyn Jenner and Khloé Kardashian continued being uncomfortably icy toward one another, as Khloé still couldn’t get over how her the former Olympic hero treated Kris during her transition from Bruce to Cait.

A few days later, Caitlyn called her ex to ask if anything could be done to fix her relationship with Khloé. “If I don’t vibe with you, I don’t vibe with you,” said Khloé when Kris told her about the call. “I’m not gonna fake the funk.” (We are calling it: That’s the best line of the season.)

Still, Khloé agreed to go talk to Caitlyn. Predictably, that meeting was awkward, but with some wine, Khloé’s opened up about feeling abandaned, and the I Am Cait alum was finally able to find out why their relationship had been so strained. Caitlyn understood, and it seemed like they took some positive steps forward.

Dreams of Reconciliation

When Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had baby Dream Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rushed to the hospital, bringing back memories of when they were together and rushing to deliver their own kids.

In Chyna’s hospital room, Scott and Kourtney announced they were going to Mexico, which Khloé immediately remarked was a weird thing for a broken-up couple to do. The Revenge Body star consulted with Kim, and both of them agreed they thought Scott and Kourtney were getting back together.

When Khloé confronted Scott, he said he thought that he and Kourtney were making progress. Kourtney crashed their conversation, and when she told an unflattering story about his behavior in Mexico, he marched off, saying the trip had been “f--king worthless.”

Later, he quietly admitted he will never be able to get over Kourtney, though she was making it hard to move forward. When Khloé took that info to Kourtney, she was angry and revealed they’d fought the whole time in Mexico and that he was romanticizing how well it had gone. Uh, what is the truth?

Love Lockdown

Finally, we got to see the KUWTK reactions to Kanye walking off-stage during a Sacramento show, then being admitted to a hospital a few days later. It turned out Kim had traveled with her mom and Kourtney to New York for the event that would honor Robert, but as we all know, she left before the event.

While in the New York hotel room, she got a call from a friend of Kanye’s, who told her something that made her cry. Obviously, we know it was the news of her husband’s hospitalization, but the episode slapped a big “to be continued …” on the scene anyway.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

