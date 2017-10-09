Every party needs a pooper! Kim Kardashian joined sister Kourtney Kardashian on a four-day girls’ trip to Mexico only to come face to face with some of her worst fears and anxieties on the Sunday, October 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim, Still Traumatized Over Robbery, Fears for Her Safety

The episode kicked off with Kim and Kourtney jetting off to Mexico to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday along with 16 of their friends. As the large group of women settled into Joe Francis’ Punta Mita home — a frequent fixture on KUWTK — Kim began to feel a wave of anxiety over her safety. Through tears, Kim asked the Girls Gone Wild creator, “Are you sure it’s safe here?”

Kim then revealed that her trauma following her October 2016 robbery is far from healed. She admitted, “Ever since Paris I just go through this worst-case scenario mode in my head…. It hit me that all of these people in the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with our Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags.” Kim revealed in a testimonial that she trusts Joe because, “He had a really awful situation where he was kidnapped. He calms me down.”

Kim Opens Up About Having Body Dysmorphia

Even after hiring extra security, Kim’s anxiety was far from over. After getting photographed at an unflattering angle while on the beach, Kim opened up about having anxiety about her body. “You take pictures and people just body shame you,” she complained. “It’s like literally giving me body dysmorphia.” She added that people think she’s so confident, but in reality, “I’m so insecure.”

Kourtney then joked that, after all of Kim’s anxiety on the trip, she “won’t be invited” next time. Considering Kourtney also revealed she “threw up four times” and “slept in it,” it seems like Kim’s anxiety didn’t get in the way of her Mexico fun.

Kim Reveals She Used to Seek Out Paparazzi

While on the jet home from her trip, Kim revealed she still has anxiety about traveling after the robbery. She told friends, “It’s just that I don’t want it to be said that ‘Kim was here.’ I just don’t want to be in the mix the way that I used to. How desperate I was going to every restaurant…. Wanting to be seen.” In a refreshingly self-aware moment, Kim reminisced, “I’d be like, ‘Oh, Katsuya? I know the paparazzi’s there.’” Kim admitted that she’s become “socially awkward” and prefers the “chill life” of staying at home.

Scott Calls Kourtney a ‘Bitch’

Before heading off to Mexico Kourtney worried Scott Disick would discover the news in the media, gave her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend a courtesy phone call informing him she was photographed while out on a date. This plan backfired when Kourtney found herself on the other end of a screaming match with Scott. His words were unclear over the phone, but at one point it was obvious he was screaming “bitch” at the mother of his children. Ironically, Kourtney revealed, “The photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing.”

Kourtney Accuses Scott of Dating ‘Hookers’

Mom Kris Jenner then cornered Kourtney after her trip and revealed that Scott’s putting his “heart on a platter” for her. Kourtney immediately denied it. “That’s what he makes it seem,” she said. “I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day.... Brittney told me yesterday like five different girls that he’s hooking up with.”

