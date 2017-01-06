Make 'em laugh! Kyle Richards isn't thrilled about her team's planned TV project on Celebrity Apprentice's Monday, January 9, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



In the NBC competition series' preview clip, the contestants go head-to-head in a live health segment featuring Welch's grape juice, with chef Rocco DiSpirito watching over the progress.

DiSpirito, 50, expresses his concern to the camera that, while Richards' team is comprised of “TV professionals who are all used to being in front of camera,” they are placing too much emphasis on the marketing and not enough on having fun.



"I’m not so sure that they’re thinking about what it means to entertain a live audience," he says. "It’s got to be funny first. It’s got to be entertaining first. It doesn’t matter what you’re talking about.”

DiSpirito's pep talk leads Richards to believe that her team is heading down the wrong path. Seemingly skeptical of Laila Ali’s ideas, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, confides in costar Brooke Burke-Charvet. Richards tells her teammate, "We need more humor in this. I’m really worried."



"We have to have humor," the Bravo star adds to the camera. "It could end up being like watching paint dry."



Watch the tense clip above. Celebrity Apprentice airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



