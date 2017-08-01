Kylie Jenner is finally getting her prom experience. In a new sneak peek for her forthcoming reality series, Life of Kylie, the makeup mogul, 19, is preparing to go to prom with a fan named Albert Ochoa.

In the clip, Jenner tries on a v-neck gown, ultimately deciding not to wear it. “It’s a little boob-y for me and Albert,” she says. “You know?”

As the group looks back on Jenner’s assistant Victoria’s old prom photos from high school, Jenner’s own prom experience comes up. Victoria asks: “Wait, why didn’t you go to prom?” to which Jenner replies that she was home- schooled.

“It was really sad, actually,” Jenner recalled. “I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn’t see it."

As previously reported, Jenner surprised students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento when she attended their prom with Ochoa in April. Many students, including Ochoa's sister, shared videos of the reality star arriving at the event with her best friend Jordyn Woods and dancing on the balcony with her date.

"TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!!" Ochoa's sister wrote on Twitter. She also shared a video of her brother sharing a sweet hug with Jenner, writing, "Proud to say that's my brother.”

Life of Kylie premieres on E! on Sunday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!