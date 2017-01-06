A surprise message from a familiar face! On Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian's Thursday, January 12, series premiere, one very lucky contestant gets an emotional boost of confidence from Khloé Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, as seen in a new sneak peek.



In her new fitness show, Kardashian, 32, recruits 16 individuals struggling with weight loss, and supports them in reaching and exceeding their goals by enlisting the best trainers, doctors and stylists Hollywood has to offer.



This means that contestant Stephanie gets the royal treatment from the host's beauty squad, which includes nail artist Britney Tokyo, makeup artist Ashley Holm and hair stylist Jen Atkin. It's all in preparation for Stephanie to show off her new physique at a pool party in front of some people who have wronged and doubted her in the past.



At one point, Atkin informs Stephanie that there is still one more surprise left in store for her before she flaunts her revenge body. Pulling out an iPad, the stylist shows Stephanie a sweet message that Jenner, 19, has filmed for her.



“Congratulations on your big reveal,” the makeup mogul says. Jenner also gifts her with a Kendall + Kylie bikini and a Kylie Lip Kit.

The happy tears begin to flow as Jenner tells Stephanie that she hopes she loves the presents. “I hope to meet you soon,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay adds.



An extremely surprised Stephanie covers her mouth with her hand in shock, saying, “Oh, my God. I’m actually going to cry.” We can't say we blame her.

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



