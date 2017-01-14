The Doctors

Dr. Travis replied, "I will openly admit to you that I was scared to death for your life. It was hard to think what could've possibly happened to have put you in that place."

Prior to waking up in the hospital, Odom says his last memory was "being in that damn [Love Ranch] brothel, thinking I was going to just rest a little bit."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Since recuperating, the athlete has finalized his divorce from Kardashian, 32, and received treatment at a rehab facility in San Diego. He checked out of rehab on January 5, after a one-month stay. The Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian star, meanwhile, is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

"It's good to be sober," Odom said in another clip from The Doctors, adding, "I want my wife back. I just want to live a healthy happy life."



