KoKo had his back. Lamar Odom reflected on the moment he woke up in the hospital after a near-fatal October 2015 overdose in an upcoming interview on The Doctors, which is set to air on Tuesday, January 17.
The former NBA player, 37, told host Dr. Travis Lane Stork that his wife, Khloé Kardashian, was by his side throughout the ordeal (despite the fact that they'd split two years earlier and she'd filed for divorce). "I didn't know [why I was in the hospital] until Khloé had told me that I was in a coma," a tearful Odom said in a sneak peek released on Saturday, January 14. "I couldn't even speak at the time. I couldn't talk, so I was scared."
Dr. Travis replied, "I will openly admit to you that I was scared to death for your life. It was hard to think what could've possibly happened to have put you in that place."
Prior to waking up in the hospital, Odom says his last memory was "being in that damn [Love Ranch] brothel, thinking I was going to just rest a little bit."
Since recuperating, the athlete has finalized his divorce from Kardashian, 32, and received treatment at a rehab facility in San Diego. He checked out of rehab on January 5, after a one-month stay. The Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian star, meanwhile, is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.
"It's good to be sober," Odom said in another clip from The Doctors, adding, "I want my wife back. I just want to live a healthy happy life."
Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!
Add a Comment