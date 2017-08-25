Stung by the Queen Bey! Olympic gold medal winner Laurie Hernandez revealed to Us Weekly what it was like to meet Beyoncé, and let’s just say tears were involved. Watch the video above in our video version of 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Hernandez, 19, along with three out of her Final Five teammates – Simone Biles, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman – presented Beyoncé, 35, the award for Best Female Video at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“We were just sitting there and my jaw dropped because when we opened the notecard we didn’t think it would be Beyoncé,” Hernandez told Us Weekly. “Obviously we were rooting for her, but it didn’t come into our brains that it might be Beyoncé.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

However, Hernandez, who has teamed up with the American Egg Board for their “You’re Incredible Because…” campaign, which recognizes kids excelling in school and their communities, wasn’t ready for what happened next.

“We are so short and Beyoncé is so tall. She had this beautiful dress with rhinestones and we were getting scratched,” Hernandez, said of what happened after Beyoncé hugged each girl. “I was like ‘yes, scratch me queen.’”

With a Beyoncé hug under her belt and two Olympic medals for gymnastics, Hernandez now has her sights set on her next goal: college. The I Got This: To Gold and Beyond author said she wants to study acting and even has aspirations of making her Broadway debut down the line.

“That would be sweet of course,” the Dancing with the Stars champion told Us Weekly. “I’m not the greatest at singing, but we can work on that.”

To find out what Hernandez’s hidden talent is, plus which song she sings in the shower – watch the video above!

