Leah Remini is back! A&E Network will air a two-hour standalone episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath titled Merchants of Fear on Monday, May 29.

In the special, the King of Queens alum, 46, and ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder will explore the history of the relationship between the Church of Scientology and its vocal critics, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Several special guests will open up about their personal experiences investigating controversial stories about the church and how the church responded.

INFphoto.com

The two-hour special will also include a sneak peek of the upcoming 10-episode second season of the A&E docuseries, which is set to premiere this summer.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which premiered last November, follows the actress as she interviews former members of the church, many of whom allege that they've been torn apart from their family members for leaving the organization.

The Church of Scientology has condemned Remini's series and the accusations made by the show's participants. "Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, just as she profited from her book. In addition, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth," the organization told Us Weekly in a statement last year.

Merchants of Fear airs on A&E on Monday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

