Reunited for good! Leah Remini is joining the Kevin James sitcom Kevin Can Wait as a series regular.

Variety reported that the 46-year-old actress, who previously appeared in the two-part season 1 finale as undercover cop Vanessa Cellucci, will return as a full-time cast member for the CBS sitcom's second season. Remini confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday, June 3, writing, "Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful."

Remini and James, 52, previously worked together on the hit CBS series The King of Queens, which aired for nine seasons from September 1998 to May 2007. They have since remained close friends.



Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

The same day that Remini confirmed her upcoming role on Kevin Can Wait, Erinn Hayes announced that she is exiting the series. Hayes, who played James' wife, Donna, on the sitcom, confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, writing, "True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

Kevin Can Wait season 2 premieres on CBS on Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.



