Another No. 1! LeAnn Rimes’ new single "LovE Is LovE Is LovE” from her Remnants album reached the top of the Billboard Dance Chart this week. This is her third No. 1 dance single, following up “Long Live Love."



The Grammy winner, 34, recently performed the equality anthem during her shows at New York City, Denver and Houston Pride Month events, and will add it to her setlist during her fall tour. “A Pride celebration is a living thing. It is breathing authenticity. It’s a space we hold for one another, a place to come into what our souls move us to be, it’s a place in love and only love,” Rimes told Just Jared in June. “That’s why the LGBTQ community continues to inspire me and enliven my spirit every time I perform for them."

Steven Sebring

Besides pumping up the crowd at her gigs, the hit is also featured in the film Logan Lucky, which stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig and opens nationwide on August 18. Rimes makes a cameo in the film, too!

Rimes recently appeared in Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issues, and opened up about how she stays fit while touring. “I do like my butt,” she told Us. “I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt.”



She also revealed that she works out with husband Eddie Cibrian on occasion, and they take SoulCycle classes, hike and go on walks. “He likes to be a boy when he works out and make noises and grunt and stuff. I’m like, ‘I can’t even deal with you right now,’” she joked.

Rimes added that she’s been a good influence on the 44-year-old actor’s health and fitness regimen. “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all,” she said. “But I think I’ve gotten him over on my team."

