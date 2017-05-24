Ready for a change! An upcoming two-part TLC special Big & Little follows morbidly obese little people as they work with a personal trainer to overcome their struggles with weight loss. Watch Us Weekly's exclusive clip above!

In the teaser, Chuck Love opens up about becoming overweight. "I'm wider than I am tall," the 31-year-old Millville, New Jersey, native says, noting his 42-inch stature and 52-inch waist.

"I used to go to a dwarf specialist as a kid," he explains. "He always said, 'You've got to watch your weight. You're going to have hip problems, you're going to have knee problems, ankles. When you're a kid you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah," and now it's a reality."

The aspiring radio host, whose body fat percentage is 47.9 percent, has trouble with everyday tasks and activities. Because of his weight, he has to sit down on the floor to get dressed. "I don't do anything anymore," he says. "I sit at home. I just watch TV. I don't have a social life. I don't really talk to that many people anymore. No girlfriends."

Big & Little airs on TLC on Wednesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET.

