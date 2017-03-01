Robert Ascroft/Bravo

A little less Manzo in our lives. Manzo’d With Children is ending after three seasons, Caroline Manzo confirmed on Tuesday, February 28.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 55, shared a photo of her newborn granddaughter, Marchesa, who appeared to be holding up three tiny fingers. “After three Seasons of Manzo’d we out – Markie drops 🎤- we are forever grateful to our viewers, we love you all! ❤ #threefingersup #manzod #manzodwithmorechildren,” she wrote.

After three Seasons of Manzo'd we out - Markie drops 🎤 - we are forever grateful to our viewers, we love you all! ❤#threefingersup #manzod #manzodwithmorechildren A post shared by Caroline Manzo (@carolinemanzo) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Caroline’s daughter, Lauren, 28, welcomed her first child (nicknamed Markie for short) with husband Vito Scalia on Friday, February 24. The former Cafface beauty bar owner tweeted that the couple are “over the moon” about their daughter and shared the first photo of the baby girl from the hospital on Friday. The last season of Manzo’d With Children showed Lauren’s anxiety over not being able to get pregnant.



Back in 2013, Caroline quit RHONJ and first started filming her own Bravo spinoff. The show followed the Let Me Tell You Something author and her husband, Albert Manzo, as they managed the family catering business, The Brownstone, and their children, Albie, Lauren and Christopher, as they pursued their own endeavors.

Christopher, 27, also tweeted about the show’s cancellation on Tuesday, writing, “Huge thank you to all who’ve watched over the years, and of course Bravo for giving us a platform that changes our lives. We out.” He added in a second tweet, “I meant to say changed in my last tweet and it was my only semi-serious one ever. What an idiot.”

