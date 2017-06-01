Meltdown alert! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino freaks out when he’s asked to wear a tutu in a preview for the Friday, June 2, episode of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition. Check it out in the video above.

“We think you guys could stand to be a little more sensitive. You’ll be wearing these for the rest of the night,” MBC’s Dr. V says as she hands Mike, Marc and their other brother Frank Sorrentino three pink tutus during a group exercise.

“I’m not wearing this. I’m not wearing this,” Marc immediately retorts. After some pushback from Dr. Ish and encouragement from housemates Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson, the Staten Island native still refuses.

“If someone tries to make me wear that, I’ll rip their f--king head off. Mike and Frank, they’re their own men. They can wear that. Not me!” he tells the camera in anger. “I’m more serious than a heart attack.”

Abraham, 26, can’t help but applaud Mike, 34, and Frank for slipping into their tutus without a problem. “Well, you two manned up. God bless you both,” the Teen Mom OG star says, adding in a confessional: “We all know who the biggest poor sport in the house is — it’s Marc.”

Dr. Ish also praises Mike and Frank for their participation. “It takes guts to man up and do that as opposed to what Marc thinks is guts,” he says. “He’s really being a coward.”

Mike agrees, noting, “He has a lot of growing to do. We all see that.”

To see if Marc’s brothers can convince him to join their tutu tribe, watch the video above. Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

