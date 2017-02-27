What baby? Mel Gibson’s girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, looked stunning at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, just five weeks after welcoming her first child with the Hacksaw Ridge director. Watch their interview in the video above.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ross, a 26-year-old champion equestrian vaulter, opted for a baby blue strapless gown for the big night, where Gibson, 61, is nominated for Best Director for the war drama.



As previously reported, Ross gave birth to their son, Lars Gerard Gibson, on January 20. Lars is Gibson’s ninth child.

The Braveheart actor, who first stepped out with Ross in 2014, is also the dad of daughter Hannah and six sons — Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas — from his 28-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore. They divorced in 2011. The actor also shares daughter Lucia, 7, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson’s nomination marks his first Oscar nomination since he won two Oscars for Braveheart at the awards show in 1996. The Oscar nominated film has also marked Gibson’s comeback since his 2006 anti-Semitic rant scandal.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!” the actor and director said in a statement after learning about his nomination last month. “This is a truly wonderful honor.”



