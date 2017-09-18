Milo Ventimiglia and his rumored girlfriend, Kelly Egarian, made it a date night at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

The This Is Us actor, 40, and Egarian, a marketing coordinator for luxury fashion house Stella McCartney, got cozy at the Governors Ball at the Microsoft Theater, Us Weekly can confirm.

An eyewitness tells Us that the pair ate alone before more arrived around 8:30 p.m. They talked about how good the food was and he kissed her on the cheek.

They later were joined by his costar Mandy Moore and her fiancé, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. “[Kelly] leaned over him while they chatted and later was sitting on his lap while she texted,” the onlooker says. They later briefly slow danced together at their table and he sweetly twirled her around.



Ventimiglia previously dated former Gilmore Girls and Heroes costars Alexis Bledel and Hayden Panettiere. Bledel, 36, was also in attendance at the Emmys and her Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale won for Outstanding Drama.

Ventimiglia recently revealed what he learned from dating Panettiere, 28, in an interview with Mr. Porter. (The pair ended their two-year relationship in 2009. He was 29 and she was 18.)



"Never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I've been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn't until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you,” he said. "But I wouldn't change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."

Bledel and her husband, fellow Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser, meanwhile, secretly welcomed a baby boy in fall 2015.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.