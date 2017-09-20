Mindy Kaling said goodbye to her show, The Mindy Project, on Wednesday, September 20, after filming wrapped on the sixth and final season of the comedy series.

“Last day,” Kaling, 38, wrote alongside a photo of herself in character as Mindy Lahiri sitting in her office. Following the emotional post, the actress shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of filming from season 1 of the show, which originally aired on Fox before getting picked up by Hulu after three seasons.

Last day. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Kaling, who is currently pregnant with her first child, recently revealed that the show’s final season will touch on the struggles of being a mother. During a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, executive producer Matt Warburton gave details about the plot line. "I think she’s going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent,” he said. "We have a really funny episode where Julie Bowen plays a rival mother who thinks that Mindy’s not doing that great of a job.”

Kaling added: [It's] a little bit about mom-shaming and that’s cool. [A] lot those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines.”

The actress also opened up about her pregnancy on the Today show’s September 10 episode. "It’s so unknown to me,” she said at the time. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling."

Aside from wrapping up the beloved series, Kaling will also star in the forthcoming Ocean’s Eight film alongside Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and more. “With that group of women, I’ve never felt so unfamous in my life,” Kaling said during a December 2016 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Like, I thought I was pretty cool. I have my own show. People think I’m Sandra Bullock’s assistant and they’re like, ‘Get out of the way! We need to bring Sandra her matcha tea.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in a scene with her. I’m not her assistant.’ Then I’m like, ‘OK! Whatever. I’ll give her her matcha tea. Might as well.’"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!