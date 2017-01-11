No magical answer. Ashley gets sobering news about her health during a hospital visit on My 600-lb Life's Wednesday, January 11, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC docuseries' latest installment focuses on Ashley, 30, who lives with her husband, Daniel, in her family's home so that there are more people available to help care for her, including assisting her with feeding and showering. Ashley and Daniel venture to Houston on the show so that Ashley can learn more about weight-loss surgery.



In the sneak peek, Ashley arrives at the doctor's office and gets on a scale for the first time in recent memory. When she learns that she weighs 668 pounds, Ashley tells her mom, "That's a really, really high number. How is it that I'm still alive at this point? I'm terrified that I'm beyond help, and if they can't help me, I'm going to die."

Her mother breaks down in tears, adding, "I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was that bad, Ashley. And now I am certain that if you won't get the help, I won't have you long, and that scares me."



When Dr. Younan Nowzaradan enters the room, Ashley admits that this is the most she has ever weighed. "I'm just snacking all day long," she tells him. "I know I shouldn't eat like I do, but everything I eat, I feel so guilty about eating it. I know I shouldn't be eating sweets or sugary things, but I crave them, and at this point, I know that I need weight-loss surgery."



Watch the clip above to hear the doctor explain why he's concerned about Ashley's attitude. My 600-lb Life airs on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

