Trying to recover from a painful accident. A bedridden patient tries to find a way to get weight-loss surgery on My 600-lb Life's Wednesday, March 15, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC docuseries' preview clip introduces James, a Paducah, Kentucky, resident who weighs 791 pounds. His mom died when he was in his teens, leading James, now 46, to turn to food to cope with the loss. An ankle injury in his early forties led him to obesity, and he now suffers from cellulitis and is unable to move his legs, let alone stand on them or walk.

"I was still getting bigger," James says in the preview clip of his size before the accident. "But things got worse when I was 42 because I fell, and I was so big, the fire department had to come and get me up. It was one of the lowest moments in my life. And I hurt my ankle really bad, and I had to stay in the bed and rest. But I'm not even sure if it ever healed because that's the last time I put weight on it."

His dad tells the camera, "I think James' weight [got out of control] five or six years ago, and I tried to mention it to James a few times about his weight. But I don't know, it seemed to do no good. [And] it got out of hand."

James hopes to have gastric-bypass surgery in Houston, but the logistics and finances are tough for him to figure out, as he needs to lose a significant amount of weight just to qualify for the procedure.

Watch the clip above to see James open up about his up-and-down romantic life. My 600-lb Life airs on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

