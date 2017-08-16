Standing tall! In an exclusive sneak peek of season 3 of My Giant Life, six tall women, Haleigh, Alicia Jay, Katja, Lindsay, Krista and Coco all deal with different issues related to their extreme heights and beyond.

Haleigh, who is 6-foot-7, and her 5-foot-8 husband, Bryan, have made it through their first year of marriage and are expecting their first child together. “We moved to Tennessee, and we’re pregnant,” she reveals in the clip. “We weren’t supposed to be able to get pregnant, so this makes this pregnancy a little more delicate.”

In the preview, the couple learn there may be some complications with the pregnancy. A doctor is seen telling them that he sees a “big issue.”

Meanwhile, Alicia Jay, is struggling with dating because of her 6-foot-6 height — and because she’s a virgin. “I love my height, but I definitely think it’s harder to date as a tall woman,” she says. “If I don’t get married, I could be a virgin until the day I die.” The clip teases an awkward interaction when she tells a man that she’s a virgin after he asks her to come upstairs at the end of a date.

Lindsay, on the other hand, is dealing with roommates trouble. “A lot has happened in my life. I dumped my boyfriend. I relocated to Las Vegas because I needed a fresh start. I want to get a roommate. I am interviewing someone who I met on social media. Fun fact: She’s also really tall,” the 6-foot-9 blonde says. “When Krista walked into the bar, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s one of my kind.'”

However, things aren’t going as great as they both hoped. “You don’t really know the other person until you live with them,” Krista says, while pointing out that the freezer is disgusting, there’s hair in the refrigerator and Lindsay has a whole shelf in her closet of her roommate’s stuff.

“She has to realize she’s not the only badass in the house,” Lindsay quips.

Watch the preview above to see what’s going on with the rest of the ladies!

My Giant Life returns to TLC Sunday, September 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

