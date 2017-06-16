NeNe Leakes is ready for her Real Housewives of Atlanta comeback! The Bravolebrity told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, June 16, that she felt the need to return to the hit TV show that launched her career in part because of her fans.

"I don't think I go anywhere and don't get asked the question, 'When are you coming back to Housewives?' Or I get fans coming up to me saying, 'I really miss seeing you on the show.' I'm told this daily. My fans have supported me all these years, and it started to feel like I was disappointing them,” she told Us. "I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years: I’m back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni!"

Us confirmed on Thursday that Leakes is indeed confirmed for season 10 of the drama-filled show.

“It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback,” Leakes tweeted on Thursday, June 15, to announce the news.

The actress, who has also since appeared on Broadway, first joined the show in season 2 and made a brief appearance during season 8 after Cynthia Bailey sought to reconnect with her.

According to a production source, Leakes is expected to appear in a majority of the season’s episodes.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!