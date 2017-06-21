Nick Carter Dishes on New Show ‘Boy Band’

Nick Carter has new role: Architect. But, no, he’s not building houses. The Backstreet Boys singer, 37, is serving as an “architect” on ABC’s upcoming singing completion show, Boy Band, alongside Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton and Grammy winner Timbaland.

Boy Band will feature talented singers as they battle it out to become a member of the next great music group. It’ll be up to the viewers at home to vote live for their favorite five band members to help create the hottest new group.

Carter told Entertainment Tonight that he’s excited about the show because there are no coaches or judges.

"The architect's job is really to mentor these kids. We're not competing with one another," Carter explained. "We're trying to find common ground with each other and to pick out the best talent from these 30 kids and make the right choice along with America. I love the title of architect because it is fresh.”

The singer, who is known for being part of one of the biggest boy bands in history, reflected on his own experience being a part of the Backstreet Boys.

"I guess I kind of started pretty, then I went a little bad," he told ET of his evolution on Wednesday, June 21. "And then I kind of got a little more mature, and so I'm a little more responsible now. I went through all the phases of every single boy. I guess that's me."

Boy Band premieres on ABC on Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

