Nick Viall reacted to his ex Rachel Lindsay becoming the next Bachelorette in an Instagram post on Monday, February 13.



"Bachelor Nation doesn't know how it all goes down yet, but as you'll surely see saying goodbye to Rachel was one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. I have met very few people who possess as much beauty, grace, and charisma as Rachel and after hearing that she'll be the next Bachelorette I couldn't be more excited," Viall, 36, captioned a pic of the pair on his season 21 of The Bachelor.



"Bachelor Nation is so lucky to have her but not as lucky as the group of men who will have a chance at winning her heart. No one is better prepared to show Bachelor Nation, and the world, the beauty of embracing diversity," he continued. "Good luck Rachel, not that you'll be needing it. I'm so proud and happy for you, I'm honored to be able to call you a friend. I can't wait to watch your journey!! #thebachelor #thebachelorette."



The Dallas-based attorney, 31, who is currently one of Viall's final four remaining contestants, is making history as the ABC franchise's first African American Bachelorette.

"This coveted role is always reserved for a fan favorite from the previous season, and Rachel is no exception and has been the fans’ choice since she exited the limo," ABC exec Robert Mills said in a statement. "She is an accomplished, confident and beautiful woman who knows what she wants in life. We all look forward to joining her on the joyous journey as she looks for that one special man."

Viall also opened up about Lindsay's new gig during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. "Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night," he said. "I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing Bachelorette."

Lindsay later shared her excitement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I am excited. I'm ready — I'm ready to find love," she said on Monday. "I'm ready to find a husband, someone who's ready to start a family. … I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, [has] a great smile."

Lindsay's season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 22.

