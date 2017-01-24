Time to party! Shortly after the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, stars including Emma Stone and Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated their nods in press statements and on social media. Check out the reactions below, and click here to see the full list of nominees, which includes La La Land's historic 14 nods!

Emma Stone, Best Actress for La La Land



"What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family," Stone said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can't wait to celebrate together."

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Best Original Song for Moana



"Thank you to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — thank you so much for this honor," Miranda said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I spent a good chunk of my childhood memorizing Billy Crystal's musical Oscar monologues, so this is insane. Seeing The Little Mermaid changed my life at 9 years old, so to work with its directors Ron Clements and John Musker on Moana has been a dream come true. I share this humbling honor with them, my Moana songwriting partners Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, and the entire Disney family. Congratulations to all this morning's incredible nominees. And future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone. You're next."

Nicole Kidman, Best Supporting Actress for Lion

"I want to thank the Academy for all of the acknowledgements you have given this heartfelt film," Kidman said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "But, most importantly, I want to thank the Brierley family for putting themselves in such a vulnerable place and sharing their story with the world. And thanks to Garth Davis for putting his heart and soul into all of us. Woo hoo!"

Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress for Fences



"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you, Denzel, for being at the helm!" Davis said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Viggo Mortensen, Best Actor for Captain Fantastic



"We have done hundreds of presentations and Q&As not only in the U.S. but all over the world, but I think that was the only way a movie like this would have stayed in people's minds," said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "With small movies like this, maybe one each year sneaks in and people say, 'How the hell did that happen?' But I think we have more than earned our place."



Jeff Bridges, Best Supporting Actor for Hell or High Water

"Woke up this morning in beautiful Solano Beach after playing a cool gig at the Belly Up with my band the Abiders to find out I've been nominated for my performance in Hell or High Water. What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart. I really dug playing with Gil, Chris and Ben and being directed by the talented David Mackenzie. And such a GREAT script from Taylor. Woo hoo! Thanks Academy."

Kenneth Lonergan, Best Director for Manchester by the Sea



"I'm really overwhelmed. Thank you, Academy members. Thank you and congratulations, wonderful, wonderful cast, producers and crew. It's such an honor to be counted alongside our fellow nominees and all the really extraordinary movies that came out this year. We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being."



John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer, Best Animated Feature for Moana

"Hello, and a grateful 'Thank you, Academy!' from Sweden, where we are currently promoting Moana. We're beyond honored and excited — for the film, for all of our colleagues at Disney Animation, and also for Lin-Manuel and his nomination for 'How Far I'll Go,' which perfectly captured Moana's spirit of adventure and exploration."

Alan Barillaro, Best Animated Short for Piper



"I was watching my kids grow, learn and take brave steps in the journey of growing up when the idea for Piper came to me. Since bringing it out into the world, I have realized Piper is very much like a child to me, and I've watched with awe as it has been embraced by audiences worldwide. Now, to be recognized with a nomination is truly humbling. To the Academy, and all those that have helped shepherd Piper along her way, I am truly thankful."

