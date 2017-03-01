Getting into the spirit! Olivia Culpo, Glen Powell and more stars reenacted their favorite classic movie quotes before taking their seats at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26. Watch the video above!

Culpo, 24, and Powell, 28, tried their best to rattle off a line on the red carpet with Us Weekly Video correspondent Christina Garibaldi. Former Miss Universe Culpo, for her part, threw back to 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's.

"Holly Golightly, darling," the model said, reciting one of Audrey Hepburn's lines from the classic.

The Hidden Figures actor, meanwhile, chose a famous quote from 1942's Casablanca. "Here's looking at you, kid," Powell said as Humphrey Bogart's character Rick Blaine. The drama won Best Picture at the 1944 Academy Awards.

Hacksaw Ridge actor Luke Bracey stuck to the Mel Gibson–directed drama for his moment in front of the camera. He recited a few lines that his costar Andrew Garfield said as Army medic Desmond Doss in the Oscar-nominated film.



"Lord, help me get more. Help me get more," Bracey, 27, said.

He added: "I think [that line] is beautiful."

For more, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!