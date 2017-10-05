Giving it another shot! Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette runner-up, Peter Kraus, is headed to Bachelor Winter Games. Franchise creator Mike Fleiss revealed the news via Twitter on Wednesday, October 5.

"Yes, Peter will be looking for love — and going for the gold — on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!" he wrote.

"I will be looking for Hot Chocolate on #TheBachelor Winter Games," Fleiss continued. "Plus, sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor…"

The new series will have Bachelor and Bachelorette alums compete in winter-themed challenges. Of course, they may even fall in love along the way.

As Bachelor Nation fans know, Kraus came close to winning Lindsay's heart during season 13 of The Bachelorette, but she eventually gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo. Kraus and Lindsay had a tearful breakup where he couldn't promise proposing if she chose him.

“I don’t know how many times to say it. I just want somebody who wants what I want and then wants that with me," the Dallas-based lawyer said at the time. Kraus replied: "I’m sorry that it’s taking me this long."

As previously reported, Kraus was in the running to be the next Bachelor, but that gig went to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

