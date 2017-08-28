Steve Granitz/WireImage

Could she be any cuter? Pink’s daughter, Willow, sang along to her mom’s song “What About Us” at the MTV VMAs 2017, and it melted our hearts.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 6-year-old, who was dressed in a tiny three-piece suit just like her mom and dad, Carey Hart, was on the side of the stage while Pink performed a medley of her greatest hits before accepting the Video Vanguard Award. And both Willow and her dad were spotted singing along while Pink sang fan favorites including “Raise Your Glass,” “So What” and “Get the Party Started.”

@Pink Best part of your performance was Willow and Carey watching you! pic.twitter.com/BSJ17MIFBm — Traci Anderson (@Emmi4Traci) August 28, 2017

After the singer’s kick-ass performance, Ellen DeGeneres took the stage to present the Moonman trophy to her pal.

Accepting the award, Pink gave an empowering speech dedicated to her daughter.

“Recently I was driving my daughter to school, and she said to me, out of the blue, ‘Mama … I am the ugliest girl I know.’ And I said, ‘Huh?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.’ And my brain went to, ‘Oh, my God. You are 6. Why? Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old’s ass?’ But I didn’t say anything,” she said. “Instead I went home, and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their lives, and carry on and wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John, so many artists.”

“Then I said, ‘I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself.’ She said, ‘I look like a boy.’ I said, ‘What do you think I look like?’ She said, ‘Well, you are beautiful.’ I was like, ‘Well, thanks. But when people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say that I look like a boy, or I am too masculine, too many opinions, my body is too strong,’“ Pink continued. “And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, Mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, Mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, Mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ That’s right. So, baby girl, we don’t change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. … And you, my darling girl, are beautiful. And I love you.”

