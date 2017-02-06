The big reveal! Jessa Duggar finds out her soon-to-arrive baby's gender on Counting On’s Monday, February 6, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Duggar and husband Ben Seewald planning for an ultrasound to learn whether their bundle of joy is a boy or a girl. They also decide to bring a few guests along with them.



Courtesy of TLC

"We decided that, just like last time, we're going to find out the baby's gender but not tell everybody," Jessa says to the camera. "But we did decide to let Jana and Joy come along with us and find out. So this is going to be a little bit of a different twist."

"When my sisters heard we were going for an ultrasound, Jana kind of asked me, 'Hey, can I come along?'" Jessa explains. "So we thought, 'Yeah, we can let Jana come along.' Well, then Joy was like, 'Hey, that's not fair. I want to come.' So we told them, 'Y'all can both come — just don't tell everybody.'"



When asked why the couple want to keep the gender a secret, Jessa tells the camera, "Because we like to torture people. No, I'm kidding! It's just fun. … We both guessed 'boy' when we found out we were expecting, but Ben changed his guess to a girl. The ultrasound is a really exciting time — you know there's a little life growing inside."



Watch the footage above. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



