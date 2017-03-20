Ready for round two! The Real Housewives of Potomac season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 2, and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the show's opening segment, which features the six fabulous ladies' taglines.

For its second season, the Bravo unscripted series adds new cast member Monique Samuels, an entrepreneur and blogger who has two children with her husband of five years, retired NFL player Chris Samuels. The returning Housewives are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. (Katie Rost announced on Twitter in June 2016 that she would not be back for season 2.)

"Word on the street is, I'm still the word on the street," Bryant says in her tagline. Meanwhile, Monique boasts, "I may be rough around the edges, but baby, so are diamonds."

Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

Jackson-Jordan's tagline is, "Why cry over spilled milk when you can laugh over champagne?" And Darby promises, "I've played by Potomac rules, but now it's time to play by my own."

The drama featured on the new season includes Bryant hitting it off with a man from her past, Huger looking to upgrade to a bigger home with her kids now out of the house, Darby's new restaurant putting a strain on her marriage and Dixon facing questions about her future with Juan.

Watch the video above for the rest of the taglines, including Dixon revealing why some people get the wrong impression of her. The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

