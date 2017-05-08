Mischievous Madeline! Reese Witherspoon may have just teased that a second season of Big Little Lies is on the way.

The Oscar winner, 41, shared a photo of herself with costars Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman on Sunday, May 7. "Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies," she captioned the Instagram snapshot.

Fans have been wondering if the HBO hit would return since its season 1 finale, which aired on April 2. Late last month, Witherspoon addressed the question while attending Tiffany & Co.'s celebration of the 2017 Blue Book Collection in NYC.

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

"Yeah, Nicole and I just spoke about it three days ago," she told E! News at the time. "We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."

Moriarty would like to see more, too. "I have started to think about ways this could continue. The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens," she told The Sunday Morning Herald on April 11. "I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go."

The miniseries also stars Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, Zoe Kravitz and James Tupper.

