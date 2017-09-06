Getting personal! Reese Witherspoon and Pink stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, September 6, where they played a very revealing game of “Never Have I Ever.”

When DeGeneres, 59, asked the singer, 37, and actress, 41, if they had ever “done it in a public place,” both women admitted that they had. However, Pink was a bit more willing to open up about the experience, later admitting where her intimate act took place.

Witherspoon was more coy. “What is ‘it’?"she asked, to which DeGeneres retorted: “You know what ‘it’ is.”



Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Through a laugh, the Oscar winner negotiated: "I will answer as long as there are no follow-up questions.” Seconds later, DeGeneres ignored her request by asking the women where the public place was for both of them. Pink replied, “The park?” while Witherspoon exclaimed: "I said no follow-up questions!"

When DeGeneres asked if either of the women had snooped through their significant other’s phone without them knowing, both ladies flipped over the paddle to admit that they had, though the comedian said she hadn’t. “All the time,” said Pink, who is married to Carey Hart. “I’m pretty sure he knows, though. The code changes a lot.”

The “Just Like Fire” singer recently opened up about her relationship with Hart, 42, and how her life has taken a turn for the positive since welcoming their children, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 8 months. "All of a sudden I’m a soccer mom and doing the damn thing,” Pink told Us Weekly in May. "No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn’t realize that you could enjoy it so much.”

In May, a source close to the couple — who previously split in 2003 while dating, and again briefly in 2008 while married —told Us that they are stronger than ever. “They’ve been through a lot, but they are solid now,” the insider revealed at the time. “They love their life together.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.