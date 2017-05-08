Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

Nothing pairs better with a ball gown than a screaming match! The Real Housewives of Potomac are at it again — Sunday's episode brought tears, glamour and plenty of drama.

The May 7 episode picked up where last week left off — with Gizelle Bryant being booted from Monique Samuels' party. "You are so intimidated and it's not cute," the wife of former NFL player Chris Samuels said in a testimonial about Gizelle, who hopped in her car and swiftly left after a brief but thrilling shouting match with the hostess.

Ashley Meddles in Robyn and Juan's Relationship

Later at the party, Ashley Darby made a point to pull Karen Huger aside and dish about Robyn Dixon's will-they-won't-they live-in ex-husband, Juan Dixon. The budding restaurateur told Karen, "I heard some things about Juan seeing other people."

After Robyn stumbled into the conversation, Ashley relayed the information to her directly. Robyn clapped back, saying, "Juan and I are not married. If he's dating someone, then OK.” She may have seemed calm in the moment, but she wasn't quite so cool in her testimonial later. "If [Juan] wasn’t here, I might clock that bitch," she seethed.

Karen Huger Refuses to Do Open Houses

Karen's frustrated real estate agent sat down with her and her husband to discuss their home, which has "lingered on the market." Karen seemed unfazed by the lack of buyers, saying, "My house is the best thing since China was invented." She then referred to open houses and "for sale" signs as "tacky" and refused to participate in them. How proper!

Charrisse Clashes With Ashley

Later in the ep, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan met with Ashley at a gown shop — but the sunny afternoon ended up being anything but glamorous. "Ashley annoyed the hell out of me at game night," Charrisse explained. She then approached the former Miss D.C. about her claims of Juan Dixon's infidelity, saying, "You're spreading lies, little girl."

In response, Ashley went for the jugular, referencing Charrisse and her now-estranged husband, Eddie Jordan. "Just because I don't let someone treat me like garbage for four years doesn't mean I'm a little girl." Shots fired!

Charrisse gave the ultimate slam when she brought up Ashley's attempts to have children with her older husband, Michael Darby. "Good luck having babies with an old man," she said. The best part of the scene had to be when shop owner Gilda sighed to herself and muttered, "Why'd they fight in my store?" Gilda, we're here for you.

Robyn Addresses the Rumors About Juan

Robyn and her ex-husband Juan teamed up for a radio interview to promote their summer basketball camp. After the host referred to Robyn as Juan's partner, she stated in a testimonial, "I'm actually comfortable with people still calling me his wife." She then spoke out on the cheating allegations, saying, "I'm not gonna bother [Juan] with Ashley and her dumb rumors … If they are true that means our functioning two-parent household is over."

Gizelle Urges Robyn to Seek Therapy

The episode culminated in Gizelle and Charrisse sitting down with Robyn and confronting her about Juan's fidelity. An exhausted Robyn told the cameras in a testimonial, "I'm tired of beating this dead horse." When Gizelle and Charrisse asked Robyn's thoughts on the rumors, she replied, "You hear those rumors all the time." She then insisted that she needed to stand by his side, as the kids were her priority.

In a testimonial, a frustrated Gizelle vented, "So he cheated on you, y'all got divorced, you took him back … you can't ask him if he has a side piece?" The heated conversation ended with Charrisse and Gizelle urging Robyn to get into therapy. Robyn clearly wasn’t having this and said in a testimonial, "I don't need to be fixed. Just mind your business."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.