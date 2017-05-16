Robyn Dixon isn’t playing games. The Real Housewives of Potomac star confronts her costar Ashley Darby for spreading rumors about her relationship with estranged husband Juan Dixon on the Sunday, May 21, episode of the hit Bravo series — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look. Check out the fight in the clip above!

As viewers saw on the Sunday, May 14, episode of RHOP, Darby told Robyn, Gizelle Bryant and Charisse Jackson Jordan that she believes Juan is seeing another woman. Naturally, this infuriated Robyn — who still lives in the same home with Juan and their young sons, Carter and Corey — since she and the former NBA star had been working on repairing their romance.

“If [Ashley] really had something that she was concerned about, call me. I’m done. She needs to stop,” Robyn tells her pal Bryant during a car ride. Bryant then has the bright idea to stop by Darby’s D.C. eatery, Oz Restaurant and Bar, to confront her. “Maybe we need to go to her restaurant,” Bryant suggests. “The conversation needs to be firm.”

Robyn is more than down with the idea. It takes no time for the duo to strut their way into Oz, where they immediately go in on Darby.

“I just wanna tell you, you need to stay the f--k out my business,” Robyn tells the beauty queen-turned-restaurateur, who then asks, “What is the hostility for?”

That’s when Bryant pipes in, “When I left the party last week, you said, ‘I’m telling you about Robyn and Juan because I’m concerned.’”

Darby insists that she was concerned, but Bryant isn’t buying it. “And then when I left the party, you decided to talk trash,” Bryant says, to which Darby replies, “I did not talk trash!”

Robyn then tells Darby to “shut up,” and it just gets worse from there. “No, I’m not going to shut up, Robyn. I’m going to speak my mind!” Darby shouts back. “Any time I want to!”

To see how Robyn reacts, watch the video above. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

